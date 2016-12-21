Farm Bureau wins excellence award -
Photo submitted Harlan County Farm Bureau won the 2016 Kentucky Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Award. At the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Louisville, Harlan County Farm Bureau showcased Forestry Days.
