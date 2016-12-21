Ex-principal pleads not guilty to chi...

Ex-principal pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A Kentucky high school principal has pleaded not guilty to 63 felony charges related to child pornography as investigators review images to identify victims. Stephen Kyle Goodlett was fired as the LaRue County High School principal five days after his Oct. 13 arrest at his home in Elizabethtown.

