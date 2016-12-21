Deye Among Nominees for Judgeship
The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., announced nominees to fill a vacant District Court judgeship for Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties. The counties make up the 38th Judicial District and the vacancy is in the district's 1st Division.
