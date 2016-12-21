Deye Among Nominees for Judgeship

Deye Among Nominees for Judgeship

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bbech tree news

The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., announced nominees to fill a vacant District Court judgeship for Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties. The counties make up the 38th Judicial District and the vacancy is in the district's 1st Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Crossroads50 254,892
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 48 min Mickey402 156,976
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Wed Elf 604
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Wed POPS 32
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Tue Della 1
Brittany getchel Dec 27 Announced 1
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Dec 23 BRAC Builders Law 10
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC