Cumberland students a visita Mars

Photos submitted Students from Cumberland Elementary School participated in numerous stations while visiting the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky recently as part of the Mars Invasion 2030 - from Coal Camp to Space Camp. Students learned about robotics, rovers and actually manned the flight simulator.

