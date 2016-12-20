Cumberland students a visita Mars -
Photos submitted Students from Cumberland Elementary School participated in numerous stations while visiting the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky recently as part of the Mars Invasion 2030 - from Coal Camp to Space Camp. Students learned about robotics, rovers and actually manned the flight simulator.
