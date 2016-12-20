Congress should evaporate Obamacarea ...

Congress should evaporate Obamacarea s ocean

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News Democrat

Geologists are concerned that the Dead Sea's water level is dropping faster than Santa from the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Experts estimate the water level in this famous sea separating Israel and Jordan dropped by more than 131 feet since the 1950s and continues to lose more than three feet of water annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 31 min North Mountain 156,779
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 hr IND 254,780
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 7 hr POPS 24
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Dec 23 BRAC Builders Law 10
News Severe Threat Going Down Dec 16 Derek 1
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Dec 15 Centralia illinois 350
Help Dec 14 Monterey 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC