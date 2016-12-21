Commercial Vehicle Enforcement inspector dies in crash Read Story Associated Press
Police say they are investigating a crash in eastern Kentucky that killed a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement inspector. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 51-year-old Benita Blanton died in the crash Wednesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle while traveling east on Interstate 64 near Morehead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|FFS
|156,705
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,735
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|21 hr
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC