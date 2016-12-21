Center celebrates 20th anniversary -

Photo submitted Allen Anderson, second from left, head coach and CEO of South Kentucky RECC, was presented the Hal Rogers Difference Maker Award at The Center for Rural Development's 20th Anniversary Celebration. U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers , third from left, presented Anderson with the award for supporting the Rogers Scholars program.

