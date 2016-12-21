Center celebrates 20th anniversary -
Photo submitted Allen Anderson, second from left, head coach and CEO of South Kentucky RECC, was presented the Hal Rogers Difference Maker Award at The Center for Rural Development's 20th Anniversary Celebration. U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers , third from left, presented Anderson with the award for supporting the Rogers Scholars program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|156,947
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,869
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|Elf
|604
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Wed
|POPS
|32
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Tue
|Della
|1
|Brittany getchel
|Dec 27
|Announced
|1
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC