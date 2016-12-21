Can Kentucky Teachers Hold the Common...

Can Kentucky Teachers Hold the Commonwealth to its Promises?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reason Foundation

Do states have a legal requirement to fully fund their employees' pension plans? This is the question at the heart of a lawsuit recently filed by Kentucky's public school teachers against Governor Bevin and the Kentucky Legislature for underfunding the Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System . One cause of the current public sector pension crisis is the failure of states like Kentucky to always pay the annual, actuarially determined employer contributions to pension systems .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Foundation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 12 min Just call me ABE 2 254,811
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 156,881
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... 19 hr Della 1
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 20 hr not Al Sharpton 31
Brittany getchel 22 hr Announced 1
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Dec 23 BRAC Builders Law 10
News Severe Threat Going Down Dec 16 Derek 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC