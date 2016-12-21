Bridge tolls begin for spans linking ...

Bridge tolls begin for spans linking Kentucky, Indiana

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The group overseeing tolling on the new Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana says electronic tolls for motorists are beginning. RiverLink says in a statement that those crossing the downtown Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the new Louisville East End bridge will have to begin paying tolls at 4 a.m. Friday.

