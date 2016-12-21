Bridge tolls begin for spans linking Kentucky, Indiana
The group overseeing tolling on the new Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana says electronic tolls for motorists are beginning. RiverLink says in a statement that those crossing the downtown Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the new Louisville East End bridge will have to begin paying tolls at 4 a.m. Friday.
