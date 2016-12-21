Bevin launches Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship

Gov. Matt Bevin has signed an executive order establishing the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program, designed to increase the Commonwealth's current low labor participation rate by expanding the skilled competitive workforce necessary to attract new businesses to the state. Beginning with the 2017-18 academic year, the new program allocates up to $15.9 million in financial aid for eligible Kentuckians who have not yet earned at least an associate's degree.

