Ballard tragedy leads to Christmas donations in Bardstown

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Tragedy has led to charity in Bardstown. The shooting death of Tommy Ballard has inspired the community to donate to a local Christmas gift drive.

