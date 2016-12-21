Auction Trail of Weekend's Grade I Winners
2-year-olds in training sale. Constellation, winner of the La Brea Stakes , was bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, which is currently the leading North American breeder by earnings for 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|15 min
|ChromiuMan
|156,864
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|39 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|254,787
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|10 hr
|Della
|1
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|11 hr
|not Al Sharpton
|31
|Brittany getchel
|14 hr
|Announced
|1
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC