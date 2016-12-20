Areas of Tennessee, Kentucky set record highs on Christmas

National Weather Service meteorologist John Cohen told The Tennessean that the temperature at the Nashville International Airport reached 76 degrees on Sunday, breaking a record of 73 that was set in 1889. Meanwhile, National Weather Service forecaster David Humphrey told The Paducah Sun that the high temperature in far western Kentucky reached 71 degrees, breaking the record of 68 that was set in 1982.

