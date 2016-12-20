Areas of Tennessee, Kentucky set record highs on Christmas
National Weather Service meteorologist John Cohen told The Tennessean that the temperature at the Nashville International Airport reached 76 degrees on Sunday, breaking a record of 73 that was set in 1889. Meanwhile, National Weather Service forecaster David Humphrey told The Paducah Sun that the high temperature in far western Kentucky reached 71 degrees, breaking the record of 68 that was set in 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|32 min
|Injudgement
|254,775
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|53 min
|Skeeter
|156,770
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Dec 23
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC