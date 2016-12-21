Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set

15 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, along with the Upward Bound Math Science Program and the Academic Advantage Program, will host the annual community diversity breakfast to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will start at 9 a.m. on January 14 at the Benham School House Inn in Benham. University of Kentucky professor Dr. Gerald Smith will serve as the keynote speaker at the event.

