American Metal Works LLC to locate in incubator space on Mayo campus of BSCTC

Officials with American Metal Works signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Monday, December 12 to utilize space on the Mayo campus. Shown are: Dennis Rohrer, managing member of American Metal Works; Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College; James Glass, managing member of American Metal Works; and Kelli Hall, dean of career education and workforce development.

