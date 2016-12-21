Ali's death, memories it stirred voted Kentucky's top story
It was a send-off befitting The Greatest. And the world watched the drama play out in Muhammad Ali's hometown, where admirers lined streets to toss cascades of flowers onto his hearse, and a star-studded lineup memorialized him inside an arena.
