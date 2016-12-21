Agencies partner to give 2,000 bears to foster children
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Department of Corrections have partnered in an initiative to give 2,000 hand-made teddy bears to foster children in need. Cabinet Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson said the bears provide needed comfort to children facing trauma because they are being removed from their family.
