ACLU attorney: Lawsuit has discouraged handcuffing students
Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union say a pending lawsuit over children being handcuffed by a school resource officer in northern Kentucky has resulted in fewer instances of the practice. The Kentucky Enquirer reports that Claudia Center and her fellow attorneys have found only one case in Covington elementary schools in the past year in which a student was handcuffed.
