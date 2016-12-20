2017 Purdue Football Recruiting: Giov...

2017 Purdue Football Recruiting: Giovanni Hightower-Reviere

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hammer & Rails

We normally don't expect a lot of recruiting action on Christmas Day. In fact, the staff has the day off, but Jeff Brohm doesn't he is out landing recruits on Christmas Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hammer & Rails.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 22 min IND 254,787
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 24 min usa 156,790
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 57 min not Al Sharpton 25
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Dec 23 BRAC Builders Law 10
News Severe Threat Going Down Dec 16 Derek 1
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Dec 15 Centralia illinois 350
Help Dec 14 Monterey 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,636

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC