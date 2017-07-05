Was that a shark in a Kansas lake?

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Despite what you may read online, it's perfectly safe to swim in Kansas' Glen Elder Reservoir without fear of a shark attack. Add both to a long list of wildlife hoaxes in Kansas being spread over the internet, said state wildlife officials.

Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Chicago, IL

