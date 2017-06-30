There are more astronomical wonders than an eclipse this summer

The U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years on Aug. 21. The path of totality - where a total eclipse of the sun by the moon will block the light out - will travel diagonally across America from Oregon to South Carolina. Parts of far northeastern Kansas, as well as parts of neighboring Nebraska and Missouri, lie in the eclipse's path, prompting many Kansas astronomers to prepare road trips to see the celestial event .

