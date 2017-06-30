Seat belt fine increase aids statewid...

Seat belt fine increase aids statewide SAFE program

The Kansas Legislature passed a bill tripling fines for seat belt violations from $10 to $30 for persons 18 years and older not wearing seat belts in vehicles while in motion.

