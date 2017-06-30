Red Cross opens annual Heroes Breakfast nominations
The Red Cross South Central Kansas Chapter has opened nominations for its annual Heroes Breakfast, which honors ordinary people performing extraordinary acts. People can be nominated by the general public in the following categories: lifetime hero; gift of life; good Samaritan; call to action; commitment to community; disaster relief, and public servant hero.
