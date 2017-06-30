Opinion Line
Sen. Pat Roberts is all in favor of Trumpcare, no matter how many phone calls and e-mails he receives from his constituents. He has lived off the taxpayer for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|C Kersey
|15
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 25
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun '17
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC