Masonic group to host band camp; Solomon student will attend
The Kansas Masonic Foundation, Inc. has announced plans to present the 34th annual Kansas Masonic All-State High School Marching Band and corresponding band camp at Butler Community College from July 25 - 29. Approximately 175 high school musicians, including Samuel Yocker, trumpet player from Solomon High School, will attend this year's camp, directed by BCC's Brett Martinez and his staff. The five-day camp ends with performances at the Shrine Bowl parade, as well as pre-game and halftime performances during the Kansas East-West Shrine Bowl Football Game Saturday, July 29 at BCC's BG Products Veterans Sports Complex.
