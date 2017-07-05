KBI investigating suicide of man who ...

KBI investigating suicide of man who had been tased by Chanute police

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suicide of a man who had been tased by Chanute police after they responded to 127 E. 16th for a welfare check. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who was tased by police and then shot himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Tue C Kersey 15
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 25 Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun '17 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC