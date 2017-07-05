KBI investigating suicide of man who had been tased by Chanute police
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suicide of a man who had been tased by Chanute police after they responded to 127 E. 16th for a welfare check. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who was tased by police and then shot himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|15
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 25
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun '17
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC