Kansas' tax cut failure an economic warning to Republicans

As President Trump and congressional Republicans ponder big tax cuts to boost the U.S. economy, Kansas has become a cautionary tale. Prodded by Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, Kansas embarked on a major tax overhaul in 2012, reducing the top income tax rate from 6.45 percent to 4.9 percent and eliminating income tax on some businesses altogether.

