Kansas' tax cut failure an economic warning to Republicans
As President Trump and congressional Republicans ponder big tax cuts to boost the U.S. economy, Kansas has become a cautionary tale. Prodded by Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, Kansas embarked on a major tax overhaul in 2012, reducing the top income tax rate from 6.45 percent to 4.9 percent and eliminating income tax on some businesses altogether.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 25
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun '17
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC