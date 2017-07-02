Kansas implements reform of sexual violence, abuse law
The 2017 Legislature and Gov. Sam Brownback agreed to add sexual assault to the legal definition of abuse and more clearly identify the crime for purposes of obtaining protection orders. As of July 1, sexual assault will be viewed in Kansas as any sexual contact or attempted sexual contact with another person without consent or when that person was incapable of giving consent.
