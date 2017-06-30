Kansans weigh in on fight for termina...

Kansans weigh in on fight for terminally ill baby in Britain

The parents of terminally ill Charlie Gard lost the final stage of their legal battle on June 27 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S. A European court of appeal agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off of life support. Both the U.S. president and the pope himself have weighed in on the case of Charlie Gard, the British 10-month-old whose life support is set to be removed after rulings by European courts.

