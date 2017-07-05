Kansans prepare for tax increase

Kansans prepare for tax increase

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

The law is retroactive to January. This means people will see more of an increase per paycheck in 2017 than in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Tue C Kersey 15
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 25 Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun '17 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC