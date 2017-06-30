Historic tax hike wona t fix spending...

Historic tax hike wona t fix spending problem

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas Legislature chose to pass a retroactive, record-breaking tax increase to pay for a spending habit that remains out of control. As a result, individuals and businesses will be on the hook for an additional $1.2 billion in taxes over the next two years alone.

