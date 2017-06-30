Fired prison worker sues after alleged sex assault by co-worker
A former Kansas prison worker says in a lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections fired her without a valid reason after she reported sexual abuse by a co-worker. An after-work outing with a male co-worker at the Topeka Correctional Facility in March 2016 ended with an incident of "nonconsensual sexual contact," the lawsuit alleges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|15
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 25
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun '17
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC