Editorial: Protecting victims of sexu...

Editorial: Protecting victims of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Gov. Sam Brownback and our lawmakers should be commended for protecting victims of sexual assault and ensuring their attackers can't escape justice. The U.S. Department of Justice National Crime Victimization Survey is one of the most reliable sources of data on crimes that are committed in the U.S., and its findings on sexual violence are horrifying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 25 Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun '17 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,151 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC