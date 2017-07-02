Editorial: More and more unfunded liabilities

Two days after the Legislature overrode Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a $1.2 billion tax increase, Moody's Investors Service increased Kansas' outlook from negative to stable: "The tax increase enacted this week was a major step forward in the state's willingness to utilize its resources to balance its budget and service its long-term liabilities." However, Moody's also noted that a "failure to restore structural balance" to the budget and "continued underfunding of pension liabilities" could lead to another downgrade.

