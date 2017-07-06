Documentary theorizes that Japanese c...

Documentary theorizes that Japanese captured Kansan Amelia Earhart

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

In this June 6, 1937, file photo, Amelia Earhart, the American airwoman who is flying round the world for fun, arrived at Port Natal, Brazil, and took off on her 2,240-mile flight across the South Atlantic to Dakar, Africa. A new documentary "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence," which airs Sunday, July 9, 2017, on the History channel, proposes Earhart didn't die without a trace 80 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Tue C Kersey 15
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 25 Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun '17 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC