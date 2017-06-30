Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran faced tough questions Thursday at a town hall meeting in his home county packed with critics of Republican efforts to overhaul health care, showing that even a tiny town deep in Trump territory in a Republican state isn't isolated from the political discontent in Washington. Moran had his first town hall meeting of the short Fourth of July congressional break in Palco, a town with fewer than 300 residents about 270 miles west of the Kansas City area, the kind of event he's held hundreds of times over the past two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.