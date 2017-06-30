Brownback, GOP legislators debate spi...

Brownback, GOP legislators debate spin on Kansas tax reform

Top House and Senate Republicans in the Legislature sharply challenged Thursday accuracy of Gov. Sam Brownback administration's depiction of state income tax reform adopted in response to the government's substantial revenue shortfall. Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, joined with colleagues on the State Finance Council to push back against statements by Brownback and Sam Williams, secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which have been echoed by other members of the administration, that the Legislature approved record tax increases rather than control spending and immediately went on a $200 million spending spree.

