Abilene contractor temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas, AG says
An Abilene contractor has been prohibited by temporary court order from doing business in Kansas for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and Kansas Roofing Registration Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. Dickinson County District Judge Ryan Rosauer entered a temporary restraining order last week prohibiting Howard from acting as a roofing contractor in the state.
