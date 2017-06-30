A heroa s welcome for Kansas Honor Fl...

A heroa s welcome for Kansas Honor Flight No. 50

15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Don Hilton returned to Wichita on Friday on a Kansas Honor Flight from Washington, D.C. His bride, Imogene, along with hundreds of others, were gathered at Eisenhower National Airport to welcome home Don and the rest of the veterans who made the trip. Don Hilton returned to Wichita on Friday on a Kansas Honor Flight from Washington, D.C. His bride, Imogene, along with hundreds of others, were gathered at Eisenhower National Airport to welcome home Don and the rest of the veterans who made the trip.

Chicago, IL

