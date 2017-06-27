Winter family finds perfect fit for Peoples Bank
Peoples Bank Inc. has a new owner. Peoples and National Bank Holdings Corporation, Greenwood Village, Colorado, announced Monday NBH had acquired Peoples, which has banking operations in Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|Sun
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 25
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC