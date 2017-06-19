Wichita State offers degree for game designers, filmmakers
The Kansas Board of Regents last week approved the bachelor of applied arts in media arts degree, The Wichita Eagle reports. To make the degree possible, the college will take over production studios that were part of a media arts program overseen by Bethany College.
