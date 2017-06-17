Were Russians spying on Kansas infras...

Were Russians spying on Kansas infrastructure? McCain asks Sessions

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sen. John McCain asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday about reports of Russians potentially spying on Kansas' fiber optic communications network in 2016. During the high-profile congressional hearing about what Sessions knew about Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election results, McCain asked Sessions about a recent story in Politico that identified several Russian diplomats, believed to be spies, who had escaped State Department surveillance.

