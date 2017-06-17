Were Russians spying on Kansas infrastructure? McCain asks Sessions
Sen. John McCain asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday about reports of Russians potentially spying on Kansas' fiber optic communications network in 2016. During the high-profile congressional hearing about what Sessions knew about Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election results, McCain asked Sessions about a recent story in Politico that identified several Russian diplomats, believed to be spies, who had escaped State Department surveillance.
