USDA expects drop in Kansas winter wheat yield
The USDA predicts Kansas the yield for Kansas winter wheat crops will be 35 percent lower this year. Kansas winter wheat production will drop 35 percent from last year, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Friday, making it unlikely farmers will see major profits.
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|7 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Thu
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
