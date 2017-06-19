Two students earn Astronaut scholarships
The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation has selected two students at the University of Kansas to join an elite group of Astronaut Scholars for the 2017-18 academic year. Eilish Gibson, a senior from Perry majoring in physics and classical antiquities, and Marilyn Barragan, a senior from Olathe majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology, will each receive the awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC