Trump election-fraud official running for Kansas governor
A Kansas official who's helping lead President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud announced Thursday that he's running for the Republican nomination for governor. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach gained a national reputation for championing tough voter identification laws and helping to draft state and local laws aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.
