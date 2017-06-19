Truck attempting to pass tractor resu...

Truck attempting to pass tractor results in injury accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

According the Kansas Highway Patrol, Phillip L. Anderson, Concordia, was driving a 2006 Freightliner semi westbound on U.S Highway 83 about 9:30 p.m. approximately a mile east of Selden when he attempted to pass a John Deere tractor driven by Michael Anthony Ritter, 51, Selden. The semi sideswiped an eastbound 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by Lavon R. Wright, 64, Ulysses, and ran into the back of a swather pulled by the John Deere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... 4 hr spud 17
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Sat USA 23
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,479 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC