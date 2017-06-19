Truck attempting to pass tractor results in injury accident

According the Kansas Highway Patrol, Phillip L. Anderson, Concordia, was driving a 2006 Freightliner semi westbound on U.S Highway 83 about 9:30 p.m. approximately a mile east of Selden when he attempted to pass a John Deere tractor driven by Michael Anthony Ritter, 51, Selden. The semi sideswiped an eastbound 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by Lavon R. Wright, 64, Ulysses, and ran into the back of a swather pulled by the John Deere.

