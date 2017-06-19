Truck attempting to pass tractor results in injury accident
According the Kansas Highway Patrol, Phillip L. Anderson, Concordia, was driving a 2006 Freightliner semi westbound on U.S Highway 83 about 9:30 p.m. approximately a mile east of Selden when he attempted to pass a John Deere tractor driven by Michael Anthony Ritter, 51, Selden. The semi sideswiped an eastbound 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by Lavon R. Wright, 64, Ulysses, and ran into the back of a swather pulled by the John Deere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|4 hr
|spud
|17
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Sat
|USA
|23
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC