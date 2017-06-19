Treasurer to visit Concordia to promo...

Treasurer to visit Concordia to promote programs, services

18 hrs ago Read more: Blade-Empire

Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner will visit Concordia during his tour of the 105 Kansas counties to promote many of the programs and services administered by his office. LaTurner, and his staff, will be at the Cloud County Courthouse on June 28 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. "My goal as the state treasurer is to help Kansas plan and prepare for the future," LaTurner said, "During my stop in Cloud County we will be promoting four very important and rewarding missions at the Treasurer's office: Returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, helping Kansans save for higher education, empowering individuals living with a disability and their loved ones to save for disability related expenses and increasing the financial knowledge of all Kansans.

