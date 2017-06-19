The Latest: Republican Handel wins 52...

The Latest: Republican Handel wins 52 percent of the vote

3 hrs ago

Election returns show that Republican Karen Handel won just over 52 percent of the vote to secure a House seat in Georgia. Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's hotly contested House race in the Atlanta suburbs.

