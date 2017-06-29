The Latest: Kansas says prison's inmates back in cells

The Latest: Kansas says prison's inma...

20 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Latest on inmates refusing to return to their cells at a maximum-security prison in Kansas : The Kansas Department of Corrections says that an incident at a maximum-security prison has been resolved and inmates are back in their cells. Department spokesman Todd Fertig said in a statement Thursday that no injuries to staff or prisoners occurred and that inmates did not obtain access to any weapons.

