The Kansas City Early Monday Look

The Kansas City Early Monday Look

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

WEBVTT HE IS MORTIFIED.HERE'S FIRST ALERT LIVE RADAR.YOU CAN SEE THIS BOUNDARYSLIDING DOWN.THUNDERSTORMS POP UP IN NORTHERNPORTION OF CASS COUNTY.THEY'RE ARE MOVING FARTHER TOTHE SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST.I STILL THINK THE BETTER CHANCESWILL BE SOUTH OF I 70.WITH THE SUN GOING DOWN, IT WILLNOT BE MUCH LONGER YOU HAVE TODO WITH Doughnuts are no longer just a morning food. Doughnut Lounge - a new doughnut shop with a cocktail and espresso bar - opened Thursday in Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC